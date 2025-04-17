Bad News! Work from Home Ends, This Company Asks Employees to Return to Office 5 Days a Week

Walmart-owned Flipkart has ended its work-from-home (WFH) policy and mandated all employees to return to the office five days a week, according to a reports. The decision marks the e-commerce giant’s full transition back to pre-COVID work culture, aligning with an industry-wide trend.

From Remote to Regular: Flipkart’s Gradual Shift

Like many companies, Flipkart had adopted a remote work model at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, over the past year, the company has been phasing out WFH privileges.

Initially, only top leadership — vice presidents and above — were asked to be present at the office more frequently. That policy has now expanded to include all employees across all roles and departments.

A Flipkart employee confirmed to a leading business site that the new requirement is for all employees, across functions and roles, to work from the office five days a week.

While the directive is official, the shift will roll out gradually over the coming months. There are still a few exceptions based on the nature of certain roles, and employees will be allotted a limited number of WFH days annually.

Collaboration Over Convenience

Flipkart’s management has cited increased collaboration, synergy, and a stronger sense of community as the key reasons behind the policy change.

A Flipkart spokesperson stated that the company has been pursuing a gradual return to the office at its corporate headquarters for the past year, similar to pre-Covid levels, and has seen increased interactions, synergies, and deeper collaboration across teams, with the aim of fostering a strong sense of community for both new hires and existing employees, as well as a shared focus on their common goal.

The company also highlighted that much of its workforce, including field employees and gig workers, have always operated from their designated locations.

Following the Industry Footsteps

Flipkart’s decision mirrors a broader trend in the Indian e-commerce and quick commerce sector. Rivals like Amazon and Meesho have already transitioned to full-time office models.

Amazon recently shifted operations in Bengaluru to a new facility in Devanahalli to accommodate the return of all employees. Blinkit and Zepto have also been operating from their offices for months now, with Zepto even expanding its real estate footprint to support growth.