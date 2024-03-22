Badaun Double Murder Case: The hours-long interrogation of the arrested accused has revealed that Sajid was mentally ill and had problems in his marriage. | Image:Republic

Badaun double murder case: Hours after Javed, the second accused in the gruesome double murder in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun was arrested today, alarming details have emerged in the case that has sent shockwaves across the nation. The hours-long interrogation of the arrested accused has revealed that Sajid was reportedly mentally ill and also had problems in his married life. “Investigation is underway on every aspect and whatever information the accused has given us will be examined further. As per Javed [the arrested accused], the other accused in the case – Sajid – had gone to the victims' house alone...We are investigating things from all angles. Javed has stated that he was unaware of Sajid's intent to kill the children, but he was well aware of his violent nature”, news agency ANI quoted Budaun SSP Alok Priyadarshi as saying.

Javed, who had surrendered in UP's Bareilly, has told the investigating officials that while Sajid had gone inside the victims' house, he was standing outside. Javed, who is "being interrogated thoroughly", told the officials that he "did not know that Sajid was going to commit murder".

According to information received by officials investigating the case, Sajid had reportedly fallen ill at the age of 10, and was undergoing diagnosis. “Javed told us that Sajid – owing to his illness – often used to get aggressive, and had even tried taking his own life once by consuming rat poison”, Priyadarshi further said.

Fresh details in the matter suggest that both the brothers were working at a shop for about four-and-a-half years, and the duo used to frequently visit the house of the victims' family.

"On the day of the incident, Javed was silent since morning. Both brothers returned home in the evening, and bought a knife from a young man around 5:30pm. The person from whom the knife was purchased is also being interrogated", Priyadarshi further said.

On Wednesday, a magisterial inquiry was ordered into the encounter of the accused in the case. Additionally, the District Magistrate is learnt to have given instructions to officials to furnish an investigation report within 15 days.

Badaun Double Murder: How The Crime Took Place

The matter pertains to the brutal killing of two children by a man wielding a shaving razor. The accused had reportedly attacked the siblings – Ayush and Honey – while they were playing.

The incident took place at around 8PM when the accused – Sajid – who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality, entered a house located opposite his shop and attacked three brothers with a razor, District Magistrate Manoj Kumar had said. The incident took place a few steps away from the Mandi Police Post of Civil Lines Police Station.

"Two children were killed, while one child was injured. He [Sajid] had fled the spot", UP Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said.

Hours later, the 22-year-old accused was gunned down in an encounter, IG Bareilly range RK Singh had told reporters. Sajid fled the house after killing the boys, and was found wearing the same blood-soaked clothes when he was confronted by the police, Singh further stated.

"Our team came to know about him and chased him. He was seen in the forest of Shekhupur. When our SOG and police station team reached there, he fired at them. In the retaliatory firing, he received a bullet wound and died," Singh added.

