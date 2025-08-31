Badrinath National Highway Blocked Following Landslides In Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand State Emergency Centre has instructed the district magistrates of Dehradun, Uttarkashi, and Bageshwar to remain vigilant following a red warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for heavy rainfall on Saturday.



Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the Disaster Management Secretary and the district magistrates to promptly carry out relief and rescue operations after a cloudburst hit Rudraprayag, Chamoli, and nearby districts.



A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "CM Dhami has directed the State Disaster Management Secretary and District Magistrates of the concerned districts to carry out rapid relief and rescue operations in the areas affected by the cloudburst in Rudraprayag, Chamoli, and other districts, and to make proper arrangements for disaster-affected people."



The Chief Minister assured that the government stands with the people of the affected areas during this crisis.



Earlier, satellite imagery from the Indian National Satellite-3D Repeat (INSAT 3DR) showed intense convection (a form of rising heat and moisture) over Jammu and Kashmir, parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.



Intense convection in some cases indicates the possibility of heavy rains and thunderstorms.



IMD shared the satellite visuals on X, saying, "INSAT 3DR Satellite Infra-red imagery shows intense to very intense convection over Jammu & Kashmir, south-east Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, south-west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, East Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, North Coastal Odisha, and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh."



The IMD forecasted that heavy rainfall could continue in Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh from August 30 to September 2, with isolated very heavy rainfall expected in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during this period. The IMD also warned of a moderate to high flash flood risk in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.