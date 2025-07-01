Baghpat Police Encounter: Killer Of Constable Ajay Panwar Shot And Arrested

Baghpat: The Uttar Pradesh police have nabbed an accused involved in the killing of Constable Ajay Panwar, in an encounter that occurred in Baghpat district. The accused has been identified as Mohit, who was shot in his leg during the encounter. After the exchange of bullets, the police seized the accused's weapon and shifted him immediately to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police stated that the constable was tragically killed during an evening walk in the Sunheda area of Khekra police station in Baghpat. According to reports, the motive behind the murder was a dispute over cricket between Constable Ajay and Mohit, a government school teacher.

As per the police, Constable Ajay Panwar, posted in Saharanpur, had been on leave and was visiting his hometown in Baghpat when the incident occurred. Mohit, a teacher in Saharanpur's Nanauta, had been engaged in a heated argument with the constable over a cricket match. The dispute took a deadly turn when Mohit allegedly shot Ajay during his evening walk.

Accused Injured In Police's Retaliatory Firing

The Baghpat police, led by Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai, launched a manhunt for Mohit after the murder incident. In a swift operation, the police team tracked down Mohit and engaged in an encounter, during which the accused was injured. Mohit was subsequently arrested and admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The police investigation revealed that Mohit was the prime suspect in the murder case. The Baghpat police have been working continuously to ensure justice is served, and the arrest of Mohit marked a big breakthrough in the case. According to SP Suraj Kumar Rai, the police team acted swiftly to apprehend the accused, and further investigation is underway to disclose any possible accomplices.