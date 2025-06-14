Balaghat Encounter: Security Forces Kill Four Maoists, Recover Rocket Launcher, Hand Grenade And Other Arms

Balaghat: The security forces gunned down four Maoists, including three women, in an encounter that took place in the hilly area of Pachama Dadar in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district. The encounter, which occurred on Friday, resulted in the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including a hand grenade, a rocket launcher, a 315 rifle, and cartridges on Saturday. According to the police, a few Maoists managed to escape from the encounter site, following which a search operation has been launched to trace them.

Special Director General (DG), Pankaj Srivastava, confirmed the encounter and the recovery of arms and ammunition. "Four Maoists, including three women, have been neutralised in an encounter which took place in the hilly area of Pachama Dadar of Bithli police station. A hand grenade, a rocket launcher, a 315 rifle and cartridges have been recovered," Special DG Srivastava said.

Chief Minister Announces Reward For Security Forces

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also confirmed the action taken by the security forces, calling it a part of the state's continuing mission to eliminate Maoists by March 2026. "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh is continuously working towards our resolve to end Naxalism by March 2026. 4 Naxalites have been killed in the encounter in Balaghat today, including 3 women and a man. Many weapons and ammunition, including a rocket launcher, have been recovered from them," Yadav said.

The Chief Minister also announced that the government will reward the personnel involved in the operation. "The Madhya Pradesh government will definitely reward the policemen who brought good results in this incident," he said.

Some Maoists succeeded in escaping from the encounter site, and search operations are currently underway to apprehend them. The security forces are working to ensure that the area is completely cleared of any Maoist presence.