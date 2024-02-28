Advertisement

Ballia: At least 6 people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a jeep collided with a pick-up truck in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, as per media reports.

Top police officials including SP reached the sport and stated that four injured people were said to be critical.

The accident took place near the district's Sughar Chhapra area.

The injured people have been admitted to the district hospital.

Reports suggest that occupants of the jeep were returning to Dokti after attending an event in Masumpur village.

(This is a breaking copy, more details are awaited)

