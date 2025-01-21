Balloon with Pakistan International Airlines Insignia Found in Himachal's Una

Una: A plane-shaped balloon with the insignia of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was sighted on Tuesday in the fields of a village in Himachal Pradesh's Una district causing a flutter among the villagers.

A youth in Brahmapur village of Gagret sub-division in Una spotted a balloon. He immediately told the village panchayat head Lucky Sharma, who informed the police.

On receiving the information, Daulatpur outpost in-charge Ravipal and Kulbhushan Guleria reached the spot and took the balloon in their possession.

Ravipal said it was a plane-shaped toy balloon made of plastic and it probably reached the area by flowing with the wind.

The police have not found any suspicious object with the balloon in the preliminary investigation. The matter is being further probed, the police said.