Published 21:57 IST, January 21st 2025
Balloon with Pakistan International Airlines Insignia Found in Himachal's Una
A plane-shaped balloon with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) insignia was spotted in Himachal Pradesh's Una.
- India News
- 1 min read
Una: A plane-shaped balloon with the insignia of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was sighted on Tuesday in the fields of a village in Himachal Pradesh's Una district causing a flutter among the villagers.
A youth in Brahmapur village of Gagret sub-division in Una spotted a balloon. He immediately told the village panchayat head Lucky Sharma, who informed the police.
On receiving the information, Daulatpur outpost in-charge Ravipal and Kulbhushan Guleria reached the spot and took the balloon in their possession.
Ravipal said it was a plane-shaped toy balloon made of plastic and it probably reached the area by flowing with the wind.
The police have not found any suspicious object with the balloon in the preliminary investigation. The matter is being further probed, the police said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 21:57 IST, January 21st 2025