Baloch Leader Urges India To Recognise Govt of Balochistan in Exile After Declaring Independence From Pakistan

New Delhi: After bearing atrocities by the Pakistan army for years, the resilient people of Balochistan finally declared its freedom. Mir Yar Baloch, a prominent Baloch activist, has urged India to formally recognise a “Government of Balochistan in Exile” and provide diplomatic support for its cause.

Baloch Leader Urges India To Recognise Govt of Balochistan in Exile

Mir Yar's appeal, made via social media, comes amid escalating tensions in Pakistan-occupied Balochistan, where Baloch leaders have long sought independence.

Historic Opportunity for India?

Mir Yar Baloch in his post urged that Indian media and policymakers should spotlight the Baloch struggle and push for direct engagement with Baloch leadership. He described this moment as a historic opportunity for India to act decisively and justly in supporting Balochistan’s determination for sovereignty.

Demands of the Baloch Leadership

The activist outlined several steps that India could take to support Balochistan freedom movement, including recognising the Government of Balochistan in Exile and hosting its embassy in New Delhi, providing a diplomatic platform for Baloch leaders to voice their concerns on the global stage.

Free Balochistan Movement

They also urge India to formally designate the Baloch Defence Forces as the official armed forces of Balochistan and launch a peacekeeping mission with Indian Army support to stabilise the region and ensure civilian safety.

Growing Calls for International Support

Mir Yar Baloch’s statement follows recent symbolic declarations of independence by Baloch people, who were forcibly annexed by Pakistan decades ago. The Balochistan liberation movement has gained momentum, with activists urging India, the United Nations, and other global powers to recognise Balochistan as a sovereign state.