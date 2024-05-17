Ban on VIP Darshan at Chardhams Extended Till May 31, Videography Prohibited Within 50 Metre Radius

Advertisement

Dehradun: In view of the continuous influx of devotees at the Chardhams – Kedarnath, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Gangotri – the Uttarakhand government decided to extend the ban on VIP darshan at the Himalayan temples till May 31.

In a letter issued to her counterparts in all states and Union Territories, state Chief Secretary Radha Raturi announced that offline registration in Haridwar and Rishikesh will remain closed till May 19.

Advertisement

The letter stated, “For better management, we have decided not to have any "VIP Darshan" till 31" May, 2024. In order to streamline the process of Darshan at the Dhams, Govt. of Uttarakhand has started a process of registration for Chardham Yatra. Registration is mandatory and the devotees must register for the Chardham Yatra 2024 on https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in/. “

Moreover, the authorities have also prohibited videography within a 50-metre radius of the temples, the order read.

Advertisement

Highlighting the inconvenience faced by devotees due to shooting of reels for social media, Raturi said that videography is being done and reels are being made on the temples' premises by some pilgrims due to which people gather at one place, causing inconvenience.

Commenced on May 10, the Chardham Yatra has so far seen 3,34,732 pilgrims from across the globe offering prayers to the deities.

Advertisement

The registration process for the yatra began on April 25. As of Thursday evening, over 27 lakh devotees had registered for it.

As per a letter written to the chief secretaries of other states on April 30, VIP darshan was banned at the temples till May 25.

Advertisement

Prior registration for the yatra is mandatory and devotees can have a darshan at the dhams only on the dates allotted to them at the time of registration, Raturi said.

Elderly devotees with a medical history should get themselves tested before embarking on the spiritual journey and follow the guidelines issued by the Health Department of Uttarakhand, the chief secretary said.

