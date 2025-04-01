13 Killed After Massive Fire Breaks Out in Firecracker Godown in Gujarat’s Banaskantha

Gandhinagar: At least 13 people were killed while several others are feared injured after a massive blaze broke out at a firecracker factory in Gujarat 's Banaskantha district on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Banaskantha Collector Mihir Patel said that 13 bodies have been recovered so far from the debris at the factory. He added that four workers were injured in the incident but are now in stable condition.

"Till now, 13 bodies have been retrieved from debris at the factory. The whole RCC slab had collapsed. The relief teams are removing the debris. Four people who were injured in this incident are in stable condition. Police probe on, FSL team called for further investigation," he said.



As per local reports, multiple workers are said to be trapped in the factory following the collapse of sections of the factory near the Deesa town, which occurred after a fire triggered multiple explosions.

Visuals circulated showing people clearing out the debris from the area where the incident occurred.

More details are awaited.