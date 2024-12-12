Bangladesh Delegation Likely to Attend Vijay Diwas Celebrations: Sources

Kolkata: A Bangladesh delegation is likely to attend the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata on December 16, which marks the Indian Armed Forces' historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, Defence sources said on Thursday.

'Mukti Jodhas' may also take part in the celebrations, they said.

A Bangladesh delegation, comprising 'Mukti Jodhas', who were part of the guerrilla resistance force in East Pakistan opposing the Pakistan rule there, and serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, attend the Vijay Diwas celebrations held by the Indian Army's Eastern Command every year in Kolkata.

The Defence sources, while saying that a Bangladesh delegation is likely to attend the celebrations on December 16, however, did not give details of the size of the delegation.

The Army's eastern Command, which is headquartered at Fort William here, will hold a series of programmes on Vijay Diwas to mark the historic victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 war against Pakistan, a senior officer.

Major General General Staff (MGGS), Headquarters Eastern Command, Major General Mohit Seth had recently said that wreath laying would be held at Vijay Smarak in Fort William on December 16, the day when Pakistan's Eastern Army surrendered at Dhaka in 1971.

He said that war veterans, who had taken part in the 1971 war, would attend the events.

On December 16, a military tattoo will also be held at the Military Training Centre in Kolkata to honour the indomitable spirit of the 1971 war heroes defeating the Pakistani armed forces, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has been in turmoil for the past several months, and since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5, the minority Hindus, which constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population in that country, have faced over 200 attacks.