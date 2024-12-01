Bangladesh Govt, Police Supporting People Committing Atrocities: Ram Temple Chief Priest

Ayodhya: Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das on Sunday expressed concern over the condition of Hindus in Bangladesh amid the row triggered over the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and alleged that government and police are supporting people who are committing atrocities in Bangladesh.

"Hindus are being tortured and allegations are put against them in Bangladesh. Whatever is happening in Bangladesh is wrong. The government of India should do something about it. Until the government says or does something, injustice will be done to the Hindus in Bangladesh... Those who are committing atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, the government and police are supporting them," Satyendra Das told ANI.

On Saturday, ISKCON Kolkata alleged that Bangladesh authorities have arrested two monks, Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari, and the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata Radha Raman said that the monks were arrested on Friday by the police while on their way to home after meeting Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested on the charges of sedition on November 25.

Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata, Radha Raman said, "On November 29, when Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari were returning after meeting Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu, they were arrested by the police. We are also getting information that the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das has also been arrested," Radha Raman said in a self-made video.

Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das has been charged with sedition for allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25.

Even though ISKCON's Bangladesh unit has rejected allegations linking the religious organisation to the killing of a lawyer in Chattogram, protests continue in the country.

The situation has been tense after a lawyer was killed during clashes between police and alleged followers of Das in the Chattogram Court Building area on November 27.

ISKCON had earlier expressed solidarity with Chinmoy Krishna Das.

In a post on X, ISKCON, Inc. stated, "ISKCON, Inc. stands with Chinmoy Krishna Das. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of all these devotees."