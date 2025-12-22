Bangladesh High Commission In Delhi Suspends Visa Services Amid Escalating Tensions

New Delhi: The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi has temporarily suspended all consular and visa services, citing “unforeseen circumstances” amidst escalating tensions with India. Bangladesh's decision to halt the visa operations came a day after India temporarily suspended the visa service following violent protests outside the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Following a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, the Bangladesh government appears to be taking reciprocal actions.

Protest Outside High Commission

The decision came up after a group of 20-25 members from Akhand Hindu Rashtra Sena staged a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission on Saturday, chanting slogans against the Bangladesh government and warning them against the repeated Hindu atrocities in the country. The protest lasted about 20 minutes before the police arrived and dispersed the group. However, the incident has raised diplomatic heat between the two nations.

Foreign Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain expressed shock and concern over the incident, questioning the protesters protesting outside the Bangladesh High Commission. He stated that the High Commissioner's family feels threatened and unsafe, which was followed by the halting of the visa services in New Delhi.

India had earlier suspended visa services in several Bangladeshi cities, including Khulna, Rajshahi, and Chattogram, citing security concerns. The protests outside Indian diplomatic missions in Bangladesh turned violent, with protesters pelting stones at buildings and attempting to violently breach the security.

The Bangladesh High Commission's decision to suspend visa services is seen as a reciprocal response to India's actions, amidst deteriorating relations following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. India suspended visa services at the Indian Visa Application Centre in Chattogram after protests turned violent.

