Bangladesh in Attendance, Doval’s Strong Message on ‘Safety, Security & Stability’ Marks 7th Colombo Security Conclave

New Delhi: Bangladesh's National Security Advisor, Dr. Khalilur Rahman, is participating in the seventh meeting of the National Security Advisers of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), hosted by India’s NSA Ajit Doval today in New Delhi.

His presence marks the highest-level security engagement between the two neighbours since an interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus took charge in Bangladesh in August 2024.

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi shared images of the meeting on X, writing, “#Bangladesh National Security Adviser joins the Seventh Meeting of NSAs of COLOMBO SECURITY CONCLAVE in #India, as convened by NSA, Ajit Doval”.

Rahman met Doval on Wednesday ahead of the conclave. According to the Bangladesh High Commission, the two NSAs discussed the functioning of the CSC and key bilateral issues. Rahman also invited Doval to visit Bangladesh. “They discussed the work of CSC and key bilateral issues. Rahman invited Doval to visit Bangladesh at his convenience”, the statement said.

The high-level meeting comes against the backdrop of sharply strained ties following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster and subsequent death sentence handed down by the International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh. A major point of friction remains Bangladesh's formal request for India to extradite the former Prime Minister.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs said it had taken note of the verdict against Hasina and reiterated that India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh. “As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability… We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders,” the MEA stated.

