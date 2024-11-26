sb.scorecardresearch
  • BIG BREAKING: Hindu Priest Chinmoy Das' Lawyer Killed In Police Firing In Bangladesh

Published 18:41 IST, November 26th 2024

BIG BREAKING: Hindu Priest Chinmoy Das' Lawyer Killed In Police Firing In Bangladesh

A huge crowd of Hindus were present outside the Bangladeshi court to protest against the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das when the police opened fire.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Chinmoy Krishna Das, Lawyer, Bangladesh
Lawyer killed in police firing outside Chittagong court in Bangladesh | Image: Republic Media Network
BIG BREAKING: Hindu Priest Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer Saiful Islam Alif has been killed in police firing outside Bangladeshi's Chattogram Court. A huge crowd of Hindus were present outside the Bangladeshi court to protest against the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das when the police launched a crackdown and opened fire on them.

More to follow…

18:06 IST, November 26th 2024