Published 18:41 IST, November 26th 2024
BIG BREAKING: Hindu Priest Chinmoy Das' Lawyer Killed In Police Firing In Bangladesh
A huge crowd of Hindus were present outside the Bangladeshi court to protest against the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das when the police opened fire.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Lawyer killed in police firing outside Chittagong court in Bangladesh | Image: Republic Media Network
Advertisement
BIG BREAKING: Hindu Priest Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer Saiful Islam Alif has been killed in police firing outside Bangladeshi's Chattogram Court. A huge crowd of Hindus were present outside the Bangladeshi court to protest against the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das when the police launched a crackdown and opened fire on them.
More to follow…
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:06 IST, November 26th 2024