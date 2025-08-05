'Bangladeshi Infiltrators Tried To Kill Me': Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari After Attack On His Convoy In Coochbehar

Coochbehar, West Bengal: The Leader Of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday alleged that Bangladeshi infiltrators attempted to kill him.

"Bangladeshi infiltrators attempted to kill me," Adhikari said after his convoy was attacked by unidentified assailants in Coochbehar.

Adhikari alleged there was some foul play behind the attack on his car.

Visuals from the site showed a ruckus like situation on the streets.

Regarding the attack on Suvendu Adhikari's convoy, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said, “Today is a black day in the democracy of Bengal. Suvendu Adhikari is the Leader of Opposition of the state legislative assembly. This is an attack on the Constitution."

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya blamed lack of law and order in the state for the situation.

“There is total absence of law and order, total breakdown of constitutional machinery in Bengal. What was police doing?," Bhattacharya said.