Bangladeshi Man Arrested Over Passport Fraud in Bangalore

Bangalore: A Bangladeshi national has been arrested for attempting to fly back to his country using an Indian passport, which he obtained fraudulently. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested four people, 3 men and 1 woman in the case. The arrested individuals have been identified as Shamim Ahmed alias Saifullah Islam , Mohammed Abdullah , Harun Ahmed and Noor Jahan

A case has been registered at the Suddaguntepalya police station. The officials recovered fake Indian documents like an Aadhar card, Ration card, Ayushman card and voter ID. Bangladeshi currency was also recovered, Republic Kannada reported.

