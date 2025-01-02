sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:44 IST, January 2nd 2025

Bangladeshi Woman, Illegally Staying In Delhi, Deported

Acting on the LG Secretariat's orders, police on December 11 launched a drive for the identification of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in Delhi.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended and deported a Bangladeshi woman staying here illegally, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on the Delhi LG Secretariat's orders, police on December 11 launched a drive for the identification of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the national capital.

During the document verification drive, the police found about the Bangladeshi nation who had been residing in the Kapashera area.

"The team apprehended a Bangladeshi woman who had been staying in Delhi for four years, possessing forged Indian identity documents, including a PAN card and Aadhaar card," said the police officer.

He further said that necessary legal formalities were completed and the migrant was deported through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Updated 16:44 IST, January 2nd 2025