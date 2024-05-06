Updated May 6th, 2024 at 14:07 IST
Bank Holidays Tuesday: Banks To Stay Closed In These States Tomorrow | Check Full List HERE
Bank Holidays: A bank holiday is scheduled for the states and cities where the vote will take place.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The banks in these states will be closed on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections' third phase will take place tomorrow. During this period, elections are expected to be held for 94 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories. There are seven phrases of general elections taking place throughout the nation. A bank holiday is scheduled for the states and cities where the vote will take place.
In the third phase, elections will be held for 11 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, 4 in West Bengal, 4 from Assam, 5 in Bihar, 7 in Chhattisgarh, 2 in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, 2 in Goa, 26 in Gujarat, 1 in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 in Karnataka, and 9 in Madhya Pradesh. On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, banks in these cities will stay closed.
Advertisement
Seat-Wise State Voting List
- Assam: Kokrajhar (reserved), Dhubri, Barpeta and Guwahati
- Bihar: Jhajhanpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria
- Chhattisgarh: Surguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur
- Goa: North Goa, South Goa
- Gujarat: Kutch, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli. , Surat, Navsari, Valsad
- Karnataka: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga.
- Madhya Pradesh: Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh
- Maharashtra: Raigarh, Baramati, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkannangle.
- Uttar Pradesh: Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Amla, Bareilly, Sambhal
- West Bengal: Malda North, Malda South, Jangipur, Murshidabad
- Dadra and Nagar Haveli: Dadra and Nagar Haveli
- Daman and Diu: Daman and Diu
- Jammu and Kashmir: Anantnag-Rajouri
Advertisement
Published May 6th, 2024 at 14:07 IST