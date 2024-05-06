Advertisement

The banks in these states will be closed on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections' third phase will take place tomorrow. During this period, elections are expected to be held for 94 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories. There are seven phrases of general elections taking place throughout the nation. A bank holiday is scheduled for the states and cities where the vote will take place.

In the third phase, elections will be held for 11 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, 4 in West Bengal, 4 from Assam, 5 in Bihar, 7 in Chhattisgarh, 2 in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, 2 in Goa, 26 in Gujarat, 1 in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 in Karnataka, and 9 in Madhya Pradesh. On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, banks in these cities will stay closed.

Seat-Wise State Voting List

Assam: Kokrajhar (reserved), Dhubri, Barpeta and Guwahati

Bihar: Jhajhanpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria

Chhattisgarh: Surguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur

Goa: North Goa, South Goa

Gujarat: Kutch, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli. , Surat, Navsari, Valsad

Karnataka: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga.

Madhya Pradesh: Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh

Maharashtra: Raigarh, Baramati, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkannangle.

Uttar Pradesh: Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Amla, Bareilly, Sambhal

West Bengal: Malda North, Malda South, Jangipur, Murshidabad

Dadra and Nagar Haveli: Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Daman and Diu: Daman and Diu

Jammu and Kashmir: Anantnag-Rajouri