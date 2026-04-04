Banks Open or Closed Today? This Saturday Rule Has Everyone Guessing

Many people assume Saturdays mean closed bank doors but today’s situation is a bit different, and it often catches customers off guard.

According to guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India, bank holidays on Saturdays don’t apply every week. Instead, only specific Saturdays in a month are marked as non-working days, while others function like regular weekdays. This fixed schedule is why customers sometimes get confused, especially when a public holiday falls right before or after a weekend. So banks are open today, i.e. April 4.

How Saturday Bank Holidays Actually Work

In India, banks follow a simple rule - only the second and fourth Saturdays are official holidays

The remaining Saturdays are treated as working days

Advertisement

This system applies to both public and private sector banks across the country.

Why This Weekend Feels Confusing

The timing of holidays this week has added to the mix. With Good Friday observed just a day earlier, many customers expected a long weekend-like closure. That’s where the confusion starts because not all weekends are treated the same under banking rules.

Advertisement

What Services Continue Regardless

Even when bank branches are shut, most essential services remain unaffected. Customers can still rely on:

ATMs for cash withdrawals

Mobile banking apps

UPI transactions

Online fund transfers

Digital banking ensures that daily transactions don’t come to a halt, even during holidays.

Next Key Date to Watch

The next notable closure in April falls on Ambedkar Jayanti, observed on April 14 in many parts of the country.

Bank holidays in India are not always straightforward. Apart from weekends, there are also regional and festival-based closures that vary from state to state. So before stepping out, it’s always wise to check the holiday list or confirm with your local branch as it can save you an unnecessary trip.