Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey has gained his two minutes of fame by posting anti-India content regularly. The so-called journalist from Bangladesh, who has been declared an absconder by his own country, yet again tried to show India in a bad light recently.

Ansarey presented a question to the United States of America (USA) State Department and the United Nations (UN) on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He also asked questions about the alleged freezing of bank accounts of the Indian National Congress (INC) party.

Who is Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey?

According to information available on his official Facebook profile, Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey is a journalist from Bangladesh, working as the Executive Editor at South Asia Perspectives, a monthly opinion based magazine published from Washington DC. He works as Editor at Just News BD, a Bangladeshi portal, for which he is also White House correspondent and UN Correspondent. Ansarey also lists himself as Executive Director, Right to Freedom.

Bangladesh has reportedly banned his portal and declared him an ‘absconder’. The country also objects to his representation as a journalist at world fora, as Ansarey reportedly belongs to a political party – the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Ansarey and his anti-India stance

Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey is a regular columnist with The Wire, a known anti-establishment portal. He not only writes anti-Indian content but has also accused India of being responsible for the political happenings in his country of Bangladesh. Ansarey also reportedly promotes Jamaat-e-Islami, a banned outfit in India, on his portal Just News BD.

What did Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey ask the US and UN?

Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey asked US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, “What is your response to India’s summoning of the US diplomat over comments regarding the arrest of Delhi’s Chief Minister Kejriwal, and how do you view the recent political turmoil in India, in the freezing of the Opposition party’s bank account?

Miller replied, “So, concerning the second question, we continue to follow these actions closely, including the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal. We are also aware of the Congress Party’s allegations that tax authorities have frozen some of their bank accounts in a manner that will make it challenging to campaign in the upcoming elections effectively, and we encourage fair, transparent, and timely legal processes for each of these issues. Concerning your first question, I’m not going to talk about any private diplomatic conversations. But of course, what we have said publicly is what I just said here: that we encourage fair, transparent, and timely legal processes. We don’t think anyone should object to that, and we’ll make the same thing clear privately.”

The same question was posed to Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General António Guterres on March 28 via video. “How do you perceive the political unrest in India just before the national election, with the arrest of Delhi’s chief minister and the freezing of the opposition Congress Party’s bank accounts? The Right groups describe the situation as a crackdown on opposition, reaching a crisis point ahead of the national election,” said Ansarey.

To which, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric replied, “What we very much hope (is) that in India, as in any country that is having elections, that everyone’s rights are protected, including political and civil rights, and everyone is able to vote in an atmosphere that is free and fair.”