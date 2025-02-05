Banned cough syrup worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Tripura, 9 arrested

Agartala: A joint team of GRP and RPF has seized 1,500 bottles of banned cough syrup worth Rs 30 lakh from Agartala railway station and arrested nine persons in this connection, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on specific inputs, a joint team of GRP and RPF launched a search operation in a parcel van at Agartala railway station on Monday night and seized 1,500 bottles of Escoff (banned cough syrup) valued at Rs 30 lakh, the officer said.

"In the course of the investigation into the seizure of banned cough syrup from the parcel van, we carried out a joint operation and arrested nine persons for their involvement in the smuggling of cough syrup on Tuesday," Officer in Charge (OC), Agartala GRP police station, Tapas Das told PTI.

The sale of Escoff cough syrup is banned in Tripura, an official said.

He said a specific case under the NDPS Act has been lodged against all the nine arrested persons at Agartala GRP police station.