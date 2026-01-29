Baramati Plane Crash: Families of Pilots Flying Ajit Pawar’s Learjet Take Bodies Home After Postmortem

Pune: The post-mortem examinations of the two pilots who were flying the chartered aircraft that crash-landed at Baramati airport on Wednesday morning have been completed, and their mortal remains were handed over to family members for last rites.

The post-mortems of pilot Captain Sumit Kapoor and co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak were conducted at the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College in Baramati. Following the procedure, the bodies were released to their respective families.

The chartered aircraft, which was flying from Mumbai to Baramati, crash-landed at around 8.45 am at the runway threshold, killing all five persons on board. Among the deceased was Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with his personal security officer (PSO), an attendant, and the two pilots.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft was carrying five occupants, including crew members, when it was involved in an accident during a landing attempt at Baramati Airport. Further details regarding the exact cause of the crash are awaited as the investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, on an urgent request from the Maharashtra government, the Indian Air Force (IAF) swiftly deployed a team of Air Traffic Control (ATC) personnel, along with essential technical equipment, from Air Force Station Lohegaon to Baramati Airport, Defence officials said on Wednesday.

The team promptly established emergency Air Traffic Control services, including communication and other emergency facilities, in coordination with the local administration to support safe and efficient air traffic management, they added.

As part of the investigation into the crash, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) officials were present at the office of VSR Ventures Private Limited, which operates the ill-fated charter plane. The AAIB team was seen placing boxes of documents into vehicles.

Airframe and engine logbooks, work orders, on-board documents, and major inspection records related to the aircraft were gathered from the operator for scrutiny.