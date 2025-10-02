Bareilly BREAKING: Internet & Messaging Services Suspended To Maintain Law & Order

Noida: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have suspended internet and messaging services in Bareilly district for 48 hours, citing fears that online platforms could be used to spread inflammatory content and aggravate tensions.

The order, issued on Thursday by Gaurav Dayal, Secretary of the Home Department, invoked emergency provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. It suspends SMS services across all mobile providers, along with mobile data and broadband services—including FTTH, ADSL, DSL and wireless—until 3pm on October 4.

The state government warned that services such as WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube might be exploited for transmitting “pictures, videos and text that have the potential to inflame passions and thus exacerbate the law and order situation.”

The notification said the measures were necessary “to prevent the possible misuse of the above-mentioned media and internet to disturb the peace and tranquility of the entire district.”

This move comes amid growing concerns over the use of digital communication in amplifying unrest in India. Temporary internet shutdowns have become a frequent tool for local administrations during periods of heightened tension, drawing criticism from rights groups who argue that blanket suspensions disproportionately impact ordinary citizens.

The Bareilly shutdown will remain in effect until Saturday afternoon, unless authorities decide to extend it.