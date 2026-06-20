Bareilly Couple Commits Suicide After Family Rejects Marriage Over Kinship

Bareilly: A deadly tragedy gripped the Bhojipura area of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, where a young couple chose to commit suicide after facing intense opposition from their families regarding their marriage. Both deceased, driven to despair allegedly by the rejection of their relationship, consumed a poisonous substance together in an isolated field. The incident has left the entire village in deep shock and the families in grief with the sudden loss of two young lives.

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred on Saturday morning when the 19-year-old woman, a resident of a village within the CB Ganj police station jurisdiction, travelled to meet her 20-year-old partner at his home in Makarandapur village. After their meeting, the pair walked together towards the outskirts of the village, heading into the quiet fields where they consumed some poisonous substance, carrying out their fatal pact. Later, the local villagers discovered the distressed couple after their condition rapidly deteriorated, leading to their death.

According to the police sources, the young woman died on the spot, while her partner was rushed to a nearby private hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed during treatment. The senior police officials, including the Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed that the police have taken custody of both bodies and sent them for a post-mortem examination. A legal proceeding has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the tragic incident.

During preliminary inquiry, it surfaced that the roots of the incident lay in a familial conflict regarding the pair’s desire to marry. The couple had been in a relationship for a long period of time, which became a source of serious domestic friction once their families discovered that they wanted to get married. The structural dynamics of their extended family created an invincible barrier, as the young man was relationally positioned as the maternal uncle of the young woman, a kinship link that made the relation entirely unacceptable to their relatives.

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Despite repeated attempts by their respective guardians to counsel them and steer them away from the courtship, the pair remained unyielding in their commitment to one another. The prolonged standoff and the emotional weight of their families' uncompromising disapproval allegedly pushed them into a state of severe mental distress, culminating in their fatal decision on Saturday morning.

Following the information about the deaths, the local police arrived at the scene to secure the area and initiate an inquiry. A senior police official stated that the department is processing the case based strictly on factual evidence and objective verification, with further legal steps depending on the findings of the post-mortem reports.

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