Bareilly Molestation Accused Musabbir Arrested In Encounter Hours After Disturbing Footage Of Molesting Minor Student Emerges

Bareilly: Hours after footage of a minor girl student molested in broad daylight in Bareilly surfaced, the Uttar Pradesh police ensured that the accused met his fate and arrested him by shooting in his leg and nabbing him on Monday. The Bareilly police have apprehended the molestation accused, identified as Musabbir, a resident of Bareilly. The accused was shot in the right leg during a police encounter in the garden behind Kashmiri Kothi in the police outpost area, Karmachari Nagar on June 22.

The incident that led to Musbbir's arrest occurred on June 21, when a girl student was molested by a bike rider while she was on her way to a coaching centre in Gandhipuram, under the Izzatnagar police station area. The incident was captured on CCTV camera, which helped the police identify the accused. The victim's family filed a complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR under relevant sections and in POCSO Act.

According to police reports, Musbbir was arrested at around 10.30 pm on June 22, after a brief encounter. The police team had tracked him down to the garden behind Kashmiri Kothi, where he attempted to flee and fired at the police. In self-defence, the police retaliated, injuring Musbbir in the right leg. He was subsequently taken into custody and sent to the district hospital for treatment.

The Bareilly police have assured that legal action is being taken in the case as per the rules. The police department's swift action in this case demonstrated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of citizens, particularly women and children. The police are working to gather evidence and build a strong case against Musbbir.

The senior police official stated that, as per standard operating procedures, the police will ensure that the investigation is thorough.

In a similar incident in August 2024, two accused individuals, who had allegedly molested a student and threatened her with a gun, were apprehended by the police in an encounter in Bareilly's Aonla area. Both accused suffered leg injuries during the encounter.