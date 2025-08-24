Basavaraj Bommai Blasts Karnataka Govt Over Dharmasthala Probe, Demands NIA Investigation

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the alleged mass burial case, linked with the sacred Dharmasthala temple, after the suspicious complainant was arrested by the SIT. Seeking an NIA investigation into the case, Bommai alleged that the state government was part of the conspiracy to malign the image of the revered Hindu temple.

BJP MP from Haveri, Bommai, expressed concerns over the government's handling of the investigation, stating that the formation of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and its actions appeared to be defaming Dharmasthala and creating mistrust. "The SIT is doing last what it should have done first," Bommai said, criticising the government's approach to the investigation. He asserted that the government should focus on stopping the spread of misinformation about Dharmasthala, which has been publicised by international news media.

Bommai Expresses Lack Of Confidence In SIT Investigation

The former Chief Minister questioned the SIT's independence, alleging that competent police officers have not been given free and independent authority to conduct the investigation. "It is very evident from the manner in which the investigation has been conducted that the competent police officers in the SIT have not been given free and independent authority," Bommai stated. He also pointed out that the government's moral strength melted away when the media provided information about every stage of the excavation, leading to public outrage on a large scale.

Given the circumstances, the BJP leader believed that the investigation should be handed over to the NIA to uncover the truth behind the conspiracy and to interrogate individuals mentioned by Mushukudari Chinnayya. "The state government should hand over the investigation to the NIA to reveal who is behind this conspiracy and arrest and interrogate the individuals mentioned," he demanded. Bommai warned that if the investigation is not handed over to the NIA, people may conclude that the state government is part of the conspiracy.

In a post on X in Kannada, Bommai wrote:

"Truth alone triumphs",

"Dharma protects those who protect it"

In the matter of Dharmasthala, the SIT is doing last what it should have done first. Without verifying the complainant's eligibility, the validity of the complaint, and the evidence, the formation of the SIT and their starting to dig is akin to beginning work in the dark.

It is clear that the purpose of forming the SIT and the intentions of some behind it are to defame Dharmasthala, create mistrust, and insult it. Moreover, they have exerted pressure, believing that such a matter would receive support from the state government, and accordingly, the state government has formed the SIT.

It is very evident from the manner in which the investigation has been conducted that the competent police officers in the SIT have not been given free and independent authority. In a way, when the media provided information about every stage of the excavation, the government's moral strength melted away, and the government has to face public outrage on a large scale. Recognising the BJP's movement, they have now changed their purpose and the direction of the investigation and have started a genuine investigation. In this, since the Dakshina Kannada police conducted the investigation properly in other cases, there is an inevitability for the SIT to step forward to bring out the truth.

Looking at how international news media have publicised this, it seems that instead of focusing on the investigation, the government has not put a stop to the misinformation about Dharmasthala. This creates a lack of confidence that the truth will emerge from the SIT investigation. The state government should hand over the investigation to the NIA to reveal who is behind this conspiracy and arrest and interrogate the individuals mentioned by Mushukudari Chinnayya. Otherwise, there is a possibility that people will conclude that the state government is part of the conspiracy. To avoid this, the investigation should be handed over to the NIA.

The controversy surrounding Dharmasthala began with allegations of mass burials at the temple site. The Karnataka government constituted an SIT to probe the matter, and the investigation is currently underway. Meanwhile, former CM Bommai's demand for an NIA investigation added a new dimension to the controversy, pushing for the need for a thorough and impartial probe into the allegations.

Suspicious Complainant In The Case Arrested By SIT

The Dharmasthala mass burial case first came to light in July 2025 when a man, later identified as CN Chinnayya, claimed that he had buried numerous bodies of women and girls who had been raped and murdered while working as a sanitation worker at the temple between 1995 and 2014. He alleged that the temple supervisors had instructed him to burn the bodies to destroy evidence, and estimated that the number of victims could be in the hundreds.