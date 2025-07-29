‘Baseless and Fabricated’: Delhi Police Exposes Mamata Banerjee's Claim Of Brutality Over Fake Assault Video

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has exposed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent claim of police brutality against a Bengali-speaking woman and her child as a complete fabrication. The police department has concluded that the video shared by Mamata on the social media platform 'X' was deliberately created to tarnish the image of the Delhi Police.

The controversy began when Banerjee shared a video on 'X', claiming that a migrant family from Malda's Chanchal was brutally beaten by Delhi Police personnel simply for being Bengali. The video led to a major controversy, stirring outrage, with Mamata Banerjee condemning the alleged incident, calling it atrocious and terrible. However, the claims didn't sustain for long, and the Delhi Police completely exposed them after a thorough investigation, revealing a shocking truth.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP East Delhi) Abhishek Dhania, the investigation revealed that the woman in the video, identified as Sanjanu Parveen, had fabricated the entire story on the instructions of a political worker from West Bengal. "During interrogation, she mentioned that her relative, who lives in the Malda district of West Bengal, is a political worker, and on his request, she made this baseless video and shared it with him," DCP Dhania stated. The relative later circulated the video in local media, which eventually reached Mamata Banerjee's notice.

The Delhi Police gathered various evidence, including technical and local intelligence, as well as CCTV footage, which proved that the woman's allegations were entirely false. "After a thorough investigation and inquiry, we have concluded that the entire video is baseless and fabricated," The DCP asserted.

Delhi Police Revealed The Truth

Mamata Banerjee's Accusation On Social Media

Earlier, in a video post on platform 'X', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee levelled serious allegations against the Delhi Police, claiming that they had brutally beaten a child and his mother, members of a migrant family from Malda's Chanchal. In her post on X, she shared a video of a child and a woman and wrote, "Atrocious!! Terrible!! See how Delhi police brutally beat up a kid and his mother, members of a migrant family from Malda's Chanchal, calling it linguistic terror. See how even a child is not spared from the cruelty of violence in the regime of linguistic terror unleashed by BJP in the country against the Bengalis! Where are they taking our country now?" Banerjee's post drew widespread attention, prompting the Delhi Police to launch an investigation into the matter.

However, the controversy surrounding the video post by West Bengal CM Mamata took a dramatic turn after the Delhi Police revealed the shocking truth behind the fake video and blew away all the fake narratives.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

