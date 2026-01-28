'Baseless,' 'Karnataka's Concerns Unfounded': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Malayalam Language Bill

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the concerns raised by the Karnataka government over Kerala's decision to make Malayalam a compulsory first language in schools are baseless.

In a reply letter sent to Karnataka CM Siddaramiah, he pointed out that the legislation contains no provision that violates the constitutional rights of linguistic minorities.

The Kerala CM also dismissed allegations that the Malayalam language is being imposed in Kannada-medium schools, calling them unfounded. He clarified that while the law designates Malayalam as the official language, students whose mother tongue is not Malayalam are simply being given the opportunity to study it alongside their primary language.

The Chief Minister also clarified that, in line with the national curriculum, students are free to choose their preferred language. Those coming from other states or from abroad are not required to take Malayalam examinations at the Class 10 or higher secondary levels.

He further noted that linguistic minorities are permitted to use Tamil and Kannada for correspondence with government offices, and the law mandates that replies be issued in the same language. Love for one's mother tongue, he said, does not stand in the way of promoting other languages.

The legislation, Vijayan added, was framed while upholding the cultural ties between Kerala and Karnataka and the spirit of cooperative federalism. Protecting the constitutional rights of citizens is the responsibility of the legislature, which the Kerala government is fulfilling through this law, the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, expressing grave concerns about the Malayalam Language Bill.

The Karnataka CM highlighted that the compulsion of making Malayalam the first language even in Kannada-medium schools, particularly in border districts such as Kasaragod, could undermine linguistic minority rights. He also stated that if passed, the bill will be opposed by Karnataka.

"I wish to convey my serious concern regarding the proposed Malayalam Language Bill, which mandates Malayalam as the compulsory first language even in Kannada-medium schools, particularly in the border districts such as Kasaragod," CM Siddaramaiah wrote in his letter on January 10.

In its appeal to the Kerala government, the Karnataka CM asked for reconsideration of the proposal, stating that Karnataka will oppose the bill if it is passed to protect linguistic minorities.