‘Bastar is Naxal-Free’: Amit Shah Declares Historic Goal Achieved Through Valor of Security Forces

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday stated that the Bastar region is Naxal-free, saying that when a target was set at a meeting in January 2024, many felt it was not possible to achieve it.

Addressing the gathering in the Jagdalpur area of Bastar, Amit Shah said the goal has been achieved with the hard work of security forces.

"Today, we have finally arrived at the day when Bastar is Naxal-free. On January 21, 2024, we decided in a closed room to end Naxalism by March 31, 2026. We made this announcement in August 2024.

At the time, many said it's not possible and that such decisions are not taken in closed rooms. Now, we achieved our goal," he said.

Advertisement

There are several innocent tribal people here whose kin were brutally killed by Naxals. DRG and CoBRA fought with Naxals with great valour," he added. He assured thrust on the speedy development of the Bastar region.

"We have a detailed plan for the 3000 surrendered Naxals so that they get employment when they join the mainstream. Naxalism has ended, and we will fulfil our vision to develop Bastar and bring it on par with other states," Shah said.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah inaugurated the Shaheed Veer Gundadhur Seva Dera Jan Suvidha Kendra in Bastar, Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Tapan Deka and many other dignitaries were present.

Amit Shah said that when the BJP-led government took the resolve to end Naxalism, "our objective was not merely to eliminate the Naxals, but to ensure that all the facilities available in big cities reach the poor tribals of this region, so that their children's future can also become bright".

He said Netanar village in Bastar, the birthplace of the martyr Veer Gundadhur, is revered as a pilgrimage site, establishment of a CSC cent there following the eradication of Naxalism marks a historic milestone

"On the very soil of Bastar where Naxals once brutally murdered six policemen, a public service centre is today being constructed for the welfare of tribal communities. The objective behind eradicating Naxalism is not only uprooting the naxals, it also aims at delivering welfare services and public amenities to the underprivileged tribal population," he said.

"While the rest of the nation attained independence in 1947, the dawn of true freedom in Bastar has risen only after March 31, 2026. With the end of Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, tribal women are poised to take the lead in spearheading the region's development. Our government is committed to rectifying, over the next five years, the decades of devastation and loss inflicted by Naxalism," he added.

The Home Minister said that through the "Niyad Nellanar" scheme, the Chhattisgarh Government is opening affordable ration shops in every village, establishing primary schools in every village, and opening cluster PSC and CSC centres between villages.

"Now, work is being done to provide drinking water to every poor household, Aadhar cards are being made, and ration cards are being issued. Every person is being given 7 kg of rice per month, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheme for free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh has also reached here."

Amit Shah said that Naxals had spread a misconception for decades that "our area did not develop, therefore we picked up arms."

He said the truth is that this region did not develop because the Naxals had taken up arms in their hands. Amit Shah said that within one year, the government will "bring all the developmental works done in Raipur, to you in your villages".

"You have the same right over every government facility as the people living in big cities have. This is your government, and it is the government's responsibility to bring happiness into your lives."

The Union Minister said there are currently about 200 camps in Bastar, and out of these, we will convert 70 camps into Service Centres within the next one-and-a-half years and turn them into centres for tribal welfare.

"The design of these camps will be completed. They will have banking facilities, Aadhar cards will be made, ration cards will be issued, and money under government schemes will be disbursed from here," he said, adding that benefits of 371 schemes of the State Government and Central Government will be available at one place through the Common Service Centre.

Amit Shah said that PM Modi has said that people should not sleep peacefully assuming that Naxalism is over and there is need to boost development.

"Naxalism will be considered truly eliminated only when We will compensate for the losses caused by Naxalism within the next five years and transform all these villages into vibrant, energetic tribal villages. For this purpose, to promote sports among tribals, we have started the Bastar Olympics. We have also launched Bastar Pandum to take tribal literature, language, music, art, dance, and diverse cuisines to the world stage and make them globally renowned," he said.