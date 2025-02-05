No Relief To Muslim Jamat Trust As Gujarat HC Allows Demolition of Unauthorised Illegal In Beyt Dwarka

New Delhi: In a big win for the state government, the Gujarat High Court, on February 4, rejected a batch of petitions filed by members of the Bhet Bhadela Muslim Jamat, who had challenged the legality of notices sent by Okha Nagarpalika directing the removal of unauthorized construction.

The petitioners had argued that the notices were effectively demolishing a kabarastan (cemetery), and had claimed that the site in question was, in fact, waqf land. During the hearings, the Government Pleader countered, arguing the definition of waqf land and clarifying that the structure being demolished was a “recently constructed building with air conditioning,” not the kabarastan as claimed by the petitioners.

On February 5, demolition resumed after being put on hold due to the matter being sub judice. The Bhet Bhadela Muslim Jamat had challenged the legality of the order issued by Okha Nagarpalika, arguing that the principles of natural justice were not followed. This challenge was again countered by the state, which cited legal precedents in support of its actions. An exclusive copy of the order has also been accessed by Republic TV.

Demolition Resumes