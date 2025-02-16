sb.scorecardresearch
Updated 23:47 IST, February 16th 2025

Bay of Bengal Earthquake: Moderate Tremors Felt, No Casualties Reported

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal on Sunday night.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bay of Bengal Earthquake: Moderate Tremors Felt, No Casualties Reported
Kolkata: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal on Sunday night. According to the seismic data, the earthquake's epicentre, which occurred at 11.16 pm, was located at a latitude of 13.52 N and a longitude of 92.53 E, with a depth of 35 km. The earthquake's moderate magnitude and deep depth suggest that the impact on land may be minimal. Reports suggested that there are no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the affected region.

Further details regarding the earthquake are being awaited. 

