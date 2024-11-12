sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nirmala Sitharaman | India Economic Summit | Khalistani Extremism | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'BBC On Trial': Pandit Satish K Sharma's Documentary Gets Overwhelming Response in Hyderabad

Published 03:50 IST, November 13th 2024

'BBC On Trial': Pandit Satish K Sharma's Documentary Gets Overwhelming Response in Hyderabad

Pandit Satish K Sharma's documentary, ‘BBC On Trial’, premiered in Hyderabad and was a huge success on Tuesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
'BBC On Trial' Hyderabad premiere gets overwhelming response
'BBC On Trial' Hyderabad premiere gets overwhelming response | Image: x
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

03:50 IST, November 13th 2024