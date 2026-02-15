'Be Well And Happy': Mamata Banerjee Sends Sweets, Flowers To 'Tarique Bhai' After BNP’s Historic Win In Bangladesh Polls | Image: X

On Saturday, February 14, 2026, following the historic 13th Jatiya Sangsad elections in Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly sent bouquets of fresh flowers and boxes of traditional Bengali sweets to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman and Prime Minister-elect, Tarique Rahman, after his party’s ‘historic’ victory in the recently concluded general elections.

A Sweet Gesture of 'Shubhonandan'

On Saturday, February 14, 2026, the West Bengal CM, widely known as “Didi”, sent bouquets of fresh flowers and boxes of traditional Bengali sweets to Rahman’s political office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

The gifts were received by BNP Media Cell member Atiqur Rahman Ruman and other senior officials, marking a symbolic return to "sweet" diplomacy between Kolkata and Dhaka.

Mamata, often referred to as ‘Didi’, congratulated the citizens of Bangladesh, where she addressed the BNP leader as "Tarique Bhai," and conveyed greetings to the neighbouring nation ahead of the holy month of Ramzan.

Advertisement

The CM’s gesture followed a heartfelt post on X on Friday, stating, “My hearty congratulations, Shubhonandan, to all my brothers and sisters, all the people in Bangladesh. My advance Ramazan mubarak to all of them.

For this great victory, my congratulations to my Tarique-Bhai, his party, and all the parties. Pray, you all be well and happy,” she wrote on X.

Advertisement

Navigation Through Transition

The move is seen as an attempt to stabilise India's relationship with Bangladesh after recent violence against minority Hindus in the country.

After Sheikh Hasina was ousted in August 2024, the region witnessed increased tensions.

By reaching out directly to the BNP leadership, Banerjee is signalling a willingness to work with the new democratic mandate to ensure border stability and continued cultural exchange.

"Wish that our relations with Bangladesh were always cordial," she wrote. The timing of the message also carried a personal touch, as Banerjee extended "Advance Ramazan Mubarak" to the people of Bangladesh ahead of the holy month.

Implications for Bilateral Ties

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Rahman, which is scheduled on Tuesday (February 17), he was among the first global leaders to congratulate Tarique Rahman on his party's 212-seat landslide.

However, it is unlikely that PM Modi will go to Dhaka due to a pre-scheduled bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on the same

Mamata Banerjee's outreach is particularly crucial given West Bengal’s shared 2,216 km border with Bangladesh. Key issues expected to return to the table include:

The Teesta Water Sharing Treaty is a long-standing point of contention.

Cross-border trade and the restoration of supply chains for essential commodities.

Security and minority protection, which have been central to Indian concerns during the transition.

Tarique Rahman sweeps Bangladesh elections

Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party secured a majority in Thursday’s election in the 350-member Parliament.

An 11-member coalition headed by the Jamaat-e-Islami party, the country’s largest Islamist party, is set to take the role of opposition.