Bear Attack In Sidhi Leaves 3 Dead, 4 Injured As Villagers Beat Animal To Death

Sidhi: At least three villagers were killed and four others were critically injured in the village of Bastua Range in Sidhi district's Sanjay Tiger Reserve after a wild bear suddenly attacked them. The incident reportedly occurred on Monday after the wild bear suddenly attacked villagers who were grazing their buffaloes in the forest. Following the incident, the enraged villagers beat the bear to death with sticks. The incident has raised concerns regarding the wild animals' attack in the village.

According to reports, the attack occurred on Monday morning, when the villagers were going about their daily routine. The bear, seemingly out of nowhere, pounced on 80-year-old Babbu Yadav, who let out a loud cry for help. Four others, including Dinbandhu Sahu (70), Manish Sahu (27), Santosh Yadav (43), and others, rushed to his aid. However, the bear turned on them, attacking and killing two of the men on the spot.

Following the incident, the injured were rushed to the primary health centre, where one of them, Santosh Yadav, succumbed to his injuries. The other injured individuals, including Manish Sahu and Tejbali Singh, are still undergoing treatment, with some in critical condition. The bear also attacked and injured one of the buffaloes.

The villagers stated that upon hearing the cries for help, they rushed to the spot and found themselves face-to-face with the aggressive bear. In a desperate bid to save their loved ones, the villagers banded together and beat the bear to death with sticks.

The villagers have demanded greater measures to prevent such attacks in the future. The police and the district authorities have been informed, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Questions are being raised about the safety of people living in the rural areas located close to wildlife reserves.