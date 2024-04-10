×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 20:45 IST

Beat the Rains: How BMC is Preparing For Monsoon in Mumbai?

To deal with challenges posed by the Mumbai rains, three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be kept ready in Mumbai this year.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai rains
Beat the Rains: How BMC is Preparing For Monsoon in Mumbai? | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Mumbai rains are infamous for wrecking havoc in the city. The city gets inundated badly when the monsoons strikes, resulting in deadly potholes in every nook and corner of the roads. Additionally, the heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging, traffic disruptions and occasional flooding. 

This year, three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be kept ready in Mumbai in the upcoming monsoon season, the city civic body said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani also suggested deploying an additional NDRF team in the eastern suburbs, as they have several landslide-prone spots, as per an official release.

Speaking at a pre-monsoon coordination meeting of various agencies, Gagrani also asked officials of the Navy and Fire Brigade to keep their teams and divers prepared to face any emergency during monsoon.

Advertisement

Officers of Central Railway, Western Railway, India Meteorology Department, the Navy, NDRF, Mumbai Traffic Police, MHADA, and PWD attended the meeting held at BMC headquarters.

The civic body has already announced plans to install 481 pumps in the island city and suburbs for pumping out flood water from low-lying areas.

Advertisement

Gagrani also called for coordination among all agencies concerned to tackle the issue of flooding in low-lying areas. He directed civic officials to use geo-tagging and act against the person concerned if any pump fails to start on time or develops a snag.

He directed civic officials to keep all 25 ward-level control rooms ready with the necessary equipment.

Advertisement

Gagrani called for necessary action in the event of rain-triggered landslides in the city. (With inputs from PTI) 
 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 20:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Heeramandi

Heeramandi Making Process

a few seconds ago
Dibakar Banerjee

Dibakar On Film Choices

a minute ago
Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles

Louis On Dating Harry

a minute ago
pm modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

4 minutes ago
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne.

No Israel Sanctions Yet

9 minutes ago
"Kawasi Lakhma Jiditor, Narendra Modi Dholator (Kawasi Lakhma will win, Narendra Modi will die)”, a part of the video shows Kawasi Lakhma as saying.

Cong Stokes Controversy

10 minutes ago
Kiren Rijiju's remarks come just hours after Digvijay Singh played down Katchatheevu's significance while stressing that Katchatheevu island is “uninhabited”.

Rijiju Tears Into Cong

13 minutes ago
More Resignation on Cards: Is Aam Aadmi Party on Verge of Collapse Amid Liquorgate?

AAP on Verge of Collapse

18 minutes ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

23 minutes ago
us dollars

Tech FOMO prices

43 minutes ago
Zoho

Zoho's new venture

43 minutes ago
Drone

ICMR Big Feat

an hour ago
Rajasthan: Seeking Revenge for his Wife's Molestation, Man Kills Uncle After Waiting for 22 Years

Nephew Arrested

an hour ago
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Hamas Sons Dead

an hour ago
OnePlus 12

Retailers vs OnePlus

an hour ago
MS Dhoni for RPSG

Interesting story on MSD

an hour ago
Mumbai rains

Mumbai Rains

an hour ago
Israel has indicated that it will allow thousands of Palestinians to return to North Gaza under a potential ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Israel Ceasefire Deal

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anil Reveals Wife Sunita Paid Bills When He Didn't Have Enough Money

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  2. Sanjay Tandon In, Kirron Kher Out: 5 Things About BJP's Chandigarh Pick

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  3. Klaasen's CRAZY stumping of Shikhar on Bhuvi's 140km delivery stuns all

    Sports 8 hours ago

  4. Congress To Support Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad, BJP's Latha Responds

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. 'Digvijaya Singh Will Be Sent to Pakistan': BJP MLA Triggers Row

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo