Beed Horror: 13-Year-Old Raped By Cousin During Summer Visit To Maternal Grandparents, Accused Held

Beed: In a shockingly disturbing incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 25-year-old cousin in Kej taluka located in Maharashtra’s Beed district, while the victim was visiting her maternal grandparents’ home for the summer holidays. The Class 8 student had travelled to Daithana village with her aunt on May 22 to spend time with her extended family, where her cousin sexually assaulted her.

According to police, the assault took place on the afternoon of May 25 when the girl was alone at the house. The accused, who is the son of her maternal uncle, entered the premises and forced his way inside despite her objections.

Following the incident, the police detained the accused and initiated further legal action. A case was registered by the police under stringent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and a probe was initiated.

The police officials stated that on May 25, at around 3 pm, the teenager was sleeping alone inside the house in Daithana. Her cousin arrived at the residence and asked about his grandmother, and when he was informed that her grandmother had gone to the fields to collect firewood.

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The accused man forced his way inside the house, even though the victim objected to his entry and pointed out that no one else was home. Upon entering, the accused locked the door from within and secured the latch. When the girl began to scream, he allegedly gagged her by tying her mouth tightly with a handkerchief, forcibly raped her and also assaulted her for trying to open the door. The accused had also tied both her hands with a rope.

During the initial inquiry, it surfaced that after the assault, the accused realised that the girl’s grandmother was returning from the fields. He untied the girl’s hands and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone. He then covered himself with a quilt and hid inside the house itself.

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The victim removed the handkerchief from her mouth, unlatched the door, opened it and in a state of terror, she called out to her grandmother. The moment the elderly woman entered the house, the accused, who had been hiding under the quilt, shoved her aside and fled the scene.

The grandmother subsequently informed the girl’s maternal uncle and parents. On May 26, the entire family approached the Kaij Police Station and based on the complaint filed by the minor, a case was registered late on the night of May 27 under relevant sections and a probe was initiated.