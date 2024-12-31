Beed Sarpanch Murder: Accused Walmik Karad, Alleged Aide of Minister Dhananjay Munde, Surrenders in Pune

Pune: Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's close aide Walmik Karad, wanted in an extortion case linked to the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district, surrendered at the CID office in Pune on Tuesday.

Before surrendering to the police, Karad shared a video on social media, alleging a political vendetta and claiming his name was being linked to the murder case unfairly.

Sarpanch Abducted and Murdered Over Extortion Resistance

Police reported that Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog in Beed, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 after he intervened to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm helming a windmill project in the area.

Four suspects have already been arrested in connection with the case.

Karad Arrives at CID Office Amid Public Outcry

On Tuesday, Karad along with associates arrived in a car at the Crime Investigation Department's (CID) office in Pune's Pashan area and surrendered before the police, the officials said.

Before going to the CID office, Karad released a video wherein he said, "I am surrendering before the CID officials in Pune in a fake case registered against me in Kej taluka of Beed district. Those who are involved in Santosh Deshmukh's case should be punished and hanged to death. My name is allegedly being taken in the case due to political vendetta." On Saturday, thousands of people participated in a silent protest march in Beed city to demand Karad's arrest in the sarpanch murder case.

Opposition parties and a BJP MLA have accused NCP minister Dhananjay Munde of having close links with his aide Walmik Karad, and have demanded his resignation for an impartial probe into the murder case.

Judicial Probe Ordered by CM Devendra Fadnavis