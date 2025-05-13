Before And After Photos Show Heavy Damages To Pakistani Airbases After India's Precision Airstrikes Under Operation Sindoor

Before and after photos show extend of damage to Pakistani airbases after Indian action under Operation Sindoor | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Three days after India destroyed multiple strategically important air bases in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, high-quality satellite images from Maxar reveal the extent of the damage inflicted on Pakistani armed forces installations.

Photos released by ANI through Maxar shows the before and after view at multiple air bases in Pakistan and the extent of damage to Pakistani military establishments after India's action.

Photo 1 | Pakistani Air Base in Sukkur

A high-quality image shows the before and after extent of damage inflicted upon Sukkur Air Base, due to the Indian strike, in Pakistan.

Photo 2 | Pakistani Air Base in Bholari, Jamshoro

Another combo photo shows damage inflicted on Pakistani air base in Bholari after India's air strike, under Operation Sindoor.

Photo 3 | Pakistani Air Base in Jacobabad

A high quality photo from Maxar shows the before and after extent of damage inflicted upon Pakistan Air Force Base, Jacobabad Shahbaz after Indian strike.

India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the killings of 26 innocent civilians by Pakistani terrorists in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. The Indian armed forces, in its response to bring perpetrators of terror backed by Pakistan to justice, carried out precision strikes on multiple terror camps inside its territory and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing over 100 terrorists and reducing terror infrastructure to rubble.

When Pakistan, instead of supporting India's action against terror, launched swarm drones and missile attack, aiming to target India military and civilian establishments and tried to escalate the tension with India, the Indian armed forces gave it back to Pakistan by launching another round of precision strikes, destroying its air bases.

The airstrikes were executed through the coordinated efforts of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, conducted from Indian territory.

Unlike past operations with aggressive names meant to project strength, this operation's name was chosen as a personal tribute to the victims, particularly the widows of the Pahalgam attack.