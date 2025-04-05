Behind The Scenes: Owaisi Cracks A Joke And Laughs Loudest After Waqf Amendment Bill Passes

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi , who has moved to the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, was seen cracking a joke and laughing out loudly along with his parliamentary colleagues after a JPC meeting.

A video has surfaced on social media showing Lok Sabha member and Waqf Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairman Jagdambika Pal, Congress MP Naseer Hussain, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, sitting along with colleagues in the Parliament's canteen.

As the lawmakers were seen engaged in discussions on various topics, Asaduddin Owaisi, who had consistently opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill, was seen laughing heartily after cracking a joke.

According to the video, Owaisi joked, “…Chairman saab raat ko bhaabi ko bolenge, ‘Whatever you will say will be expunged,’” and erupting in great laughter from him and others around.

Earlier on Wednesday, during a heated debate in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi tore apart a copy of the Bill while presenting his views, calling for at least 10 amendments and terming it unconstitutional. However, all his proposed amendments were defeated.

Waqf JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal had criticised Owaisi during the session, stating that while Owaisi was labelling the Bill unconstitutional, he himself was engaging in an unconstitutional act by tearing up a copy of the Bill."

Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025 passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025 after marathon debates for two consecutive days – in Lok Sabha on Wednesday and in Rajya Sabha on Thursday – was passed in both the Houses.

In Lower House, the Bill was passed by 288-232 vote while in Upper House, it was cleared by 128-95 vote. Both the Houses witnessed discussions for very long hours surpassing midnight after the government ensured to listen to as many voices it could have accommodated.

Watershed moment: PM Modi after Waqf Amendment Bill passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth.

This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity, he said.