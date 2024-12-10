Belagavi Protest: Why Panchamasali Community is Protesting And What Are Their Demands?

Belagavi: As protests escalated in Belagavi over its demand for inclusion in the 2A Category of Other Backward Classes, the Panchamasali community staged a massive demonstration on Tuesday, pressing the Siddaramaiah government to address the issue promptly.

During the protests, Karnataka Police on Tuesday lathicharged Panchamasali community who were demanding inclusion under the 2A reservation category.

The protest was led by prominent seer Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swamiji of Kudalasangama.

Why are Protests Happening In Belagavi?

The Panchamasali community, a subsect of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat group, has been advocating for years to be moved from their current 3B category, which grants a 5% reservation, to the 2A category, which offers a 15% reservation for socially and economically disadvantaged classes.

The Panchamasali community has been recognized under the 2A category of Other Backward Classes since December 2012.

CM Siddaramaiah Blames Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister said that the previous BJP -led government under Basvaraj Bommai reallocated the 4% Muslim reservation between Categories 3A and 3B instead of paying attention to the sub-castes coming under 2A category.