Belagavi Shocker: Elderly Couple Ends Lives After Losing ₹50 Lakh to Cyber Fraud

Belagavi: An elderly couple in Karnataka’s Belagavi district died by suicide after being threatened and harassed by cyber fraudsters. The deceased were identified as Diogjeron Santan Nazareth (82) and his wife Flaviana (79) from Beedi village in Khanapur. The couple reportedly had no children.

The incident came to light on Thursday night when neighbors discovered their bodies. While Flaviana’s body was found lifeless on the bed, Diogjeron’s body was recovered from the underground water tank of their house.

Reports reveal that Diogjeron, a retired Maharashtra government employee, died by stabbing his own neck. Police also found injuries on his wrist.

In a two-page handwritten note, Diogjeron stated that no one should be blamed for their deaths as they did not want to live at the mercy of others.

He named two individuals for harassing them—Sumit Birra and Anil Yadav.

According to the note, Sumit Birra, claiming to be a telecom department official from New Delhi, informed Diogjeron that a SIM card in his name had been fraudulently purchased and was being used for illegal activities. Birra then transferred the call to Yadav, who identified himself as a crime branch officer.

The fraudsters demanded details of the couple’s property and finances, issuing legal threats over the alleged misuse of the SIM card.

The note also revealed that they had transferred ₹50 lakh to the scammers, but the fraudsters continued to demand more.

Diogjeron wrote about taking a gold loan of ₹7.15 lakh, which was due on June 4.

“The amount should be paid, and the gold should be sold. The amount received after adjusting the principal and interest should be paid to the named persons,” the note read.

He also mentioned borrowing money from friends and requested that the loans be repaid after selling his wife’s gold bangles and earrings.

“Now I am 82 years old, and my wife is 79. We have no one to support us,” he wrote. “We do not want to live at the mercy of anyone, so we have taken this decision.”

In the end, he also expressed his wish for their bodies to be donated to a medical institution for research purposes.

As part of the investigation, police have taken his mobile phone, the knife, and the suicide note into custody.

Belagavi Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guled stated that they have registered a case of abetment to suicide and cyber fraud against the accused.

“Based on the death note and preliminary inquiry, we have registered a case of abetment to suicide and cyber fraud against the two accused named in the note. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

Further probe into the matter is ongoing.

Disclaimer:

If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide prevention helplines. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details:

AASRA – We’re Here to Help

Helpline: +91-9820466726

Availability: 24x7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

Helpline: 011-24311918, 011-24318883

Availability: Monday–Friday (10 AM–5:30 PM)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)