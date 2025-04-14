Belgium Confirms India's Extradition Request For Fugitive Businessman Mehul Choksi

“The Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that Mr. Mehul CHOKSI was arrested on the Saturday 12th of April 2025.He is being detained in anticipation of further judicial proceedings. Access to his legal counsel has been assured. For further information, please contact the press magistrates at the office of public prosecution. Please note that the prosecution services retain the right to refrain from comment in ongoing cases. Finally, the Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that the Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Mr. Choksi. As is standard in individual cases, no further details can be released at this stage,” the Belgian federal public service of Justice said in a statement.