Belgium Confirms India's Extradition Request For Fugitive Businessman Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi Arrest: The Belgian federal public service of the Justice department confirmed to Republic Media Network that fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi was arrested on April 12. The Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice shared the update on Monday, stating that India has officially submitted an extradition request for Choksi.
According to the statement, Choksi is being held while further judicial proceedings are underway. He has been granted access to legal counsel.
Belgian authorities said that, as is standard in such cases, no additional details can be shared at this time due to the ongoing nature of the legal process.
“The Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that Mr. Mehul CHOKSI was arrested on the Saturday 12th of April 2025.He is being detained in anticipation of further judicial proceedings. Access to his legal counsel has been assured. For further information, please contact the press magistrates at the office of public prosecution. Please note that the prosecution services retain the right to refrain from comment in ongoing cases. Finally, the Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that the Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Mr. Choksi. As is standard in individual cases, no further details can be released at this stage,” the Belgian federal public service of Justice said in a statement.
Choksi, who is a key accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, has been evading Indian authorities since 2018.
