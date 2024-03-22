Advertisement

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief in West Bengal, Sukanta Majumdar on Friday said that West Bengal could also witness a similar situation like Delhi, referring to the recent arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in the Excise policy case-linked money laundering scam.

"Last month, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemmant Soren was arrested. Now, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested. It only shows that being a chief minister doesn't grant you any sort of impunity if you are involved in corruption. Similar allegations of corruption have emerged in West Bengal in recent years. So, the state could also witness similar scenes like New Delhi."

This comment comes as a reply to TMC's statement referring to 'BJP's fear of losing' in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has accused the BJP of using central agencies to 'terrorise' the opposition.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "Sensing defeat, the BJP is now desperate to hold onto power either by hook or crook. The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal hints at it. Secondly, in Bengal too, the BJP is using central agencies to pursue political vendetta."