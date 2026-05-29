Bengal Cracks Down On Illegal Immigrants: 386 Detained Across 11 Holding Centers, Highest In Basirhat

Kolkata: Weeks after the tectonic shift in power in the state, the West Bengal government acting true to its electoral promise of checking infiltration from neighbouring Bangladesh, has intensified its border security measures. As per official records, around 386 suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, along with Rohingyas, are currently lodged at 11 holding centres across multiple districts in the state.

The centres have been opened at Baruipur, Sundarban, Basirhat, Bongaon, Barasat, Murshidabad, Jangipur, Krishnanagar police districts; three of them were set up in Malda, Cooch Behar and Dakshin Dinajpur districts.

The highest number of people, 335, are being accommodated under the Basirhat Police District at Tentulia Pathersathi, Charghat Flood Centre, and Media Subhasnagar Flood Centre. This includes 148 males, 99 females, and 88 children.

Murshidabad police district has sheltered 19 people at Swapan Nagar Market Complex in Bhagabangola, while Malda has housed nine people at Karmatirtha. Dakshin Dinajpur has accommodated eight persons at Rampur Karmatirtha, and Baruipur police district has sheltered five people at Karmatirtha.

Advertisement

Similarly, three individuals have been detained at Barasat police district in Coochbehar, two in Jangipur police district, one in Krishnanagar police district, one in Sundarban police district, and one in Bongaon police district.

Break up of illegal immigrants detained across holding centres in West Bengal

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari launched the ‘Detect, Delete, and Deport’ policy to counter immigration categorically stating that his government would not be soft on the immigrant issue, and has gone ahead to set up holding centres for undocumented foreigners on a war footing. This comes just after the government issued a directive on May 23 to all district magistrates in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Union home ministry.

Advertisement

As per officials every district will have such a facility, where detainees might be sheltered for up to 30 days during which their nationality get verified and while their deportation procedures complete.