'Bengal Is Breathing The Air Of Freedom Now': PM Modi's Sharp Attack On TMC, Left At Paschimbanga Divas Event

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering political attack on the Left and the Trinamool Congress, declaring that "Bengal is now breathing the air of freedom" and that the state had embarked on a "golden future" following the BJP's recent electoral success.

Addressing a gathering at the Paschimbanga Divas celebrations, PM Modi described the visit as his first trip to West Bengal after the BJP's victory, asserting that the mandate had set in motion a new chapter in the state's political and developmental journey.

"Change is happening through your one vote. Bengal's dreams will now be fulfilled," the Prime Minister said, drawing loud cheers from supporters.

'Bengal On The Path Of A Golden Future'

Projecting optimism about the state's future, PM Modi said the process of rebuilding Bengal had already begun.

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"The shaping of Bengal's future has begun. Bengal is on the path of a golden future. Development work is moving at a fast pace," he said.

The Prime Minister claimed that efforts were underway to undo the damage caused by decades of governance under the Left Front and later the Trinamool Congress.

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"Work has begun in earnest to fill the potholes created in Bengal's progress over decades, first by the Left and then by the Trinamool," he said.

Invoking a Bengali phrase, PM Modi added: "Poribortonta bhalo lagche" (the change feels good), while crediting voters for ushering in political transformation.

Invokes Partition History, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

In one of the sharpest parts of his speech, PM Modi revisited Bengal's Partition-era history and paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

"There was a conspiracy to make the whole of Bengal a part of Pakistan. Anti-India forces wanted to take Bengal away from our country," he said.

PM Modi said it was Mukherjee who launched a movement to resist those efforts and ensure that a part of Bengal remained within India.

"Shyama Prasad Mukherjee started a movement to resist that conspiracy. Bengal endured bloodshed, Bengal lost its own people, Bengal witnessed its motherland being torn apart, yet it never allowed its identity and essence to be destroyed," he said.

Congress Accused Of 'Whitewashing' Bengal's History

The Prime Minister also targeted the Congress, alleging that it had failed to properly acknowledge Mukherjee's role in Bengal's history.

"Congress whitewashed the history of Bengal. Congress dismissed Shyama Prasad Mukherjee contribution," PM Modi said.