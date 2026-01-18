Bengal Is Ready To Be Free Of 'Mahajungle Raj': PM Modi Takes Dig At TMC At Singur Rally

Singur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally at Singur during his visit to West Bengal on Sunday (January 18), where he said that the poll-bound state will only witness progress when the law and order situation improves in the state.

Taking a jibe at the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC), he said, "West Bengal is ready to be free from the TMC's maha jungle raj. It is time for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government to come in Bengal," he said while asserting the need for change. “A vote for the BJP will ensure that no more rapes take place in colleges. A vote for the BJP also means no more incidents such as the 'Sandeshkhali' will be repeated. One vote for BJP will lead to no teachers in the state suffering again,” he added.

'Infiltrator' crisis.

The PM said in his address that the Centre has been repeatedly sending letters to the ruling party in Bengal to address national security concerns in the presence of 'infiltrators' in the state. However, since the 'infiltrators' constitute a huge chunk of the vote bank for the TMC, they do not pay heed to any of these concerns, he alleged. Addressing the crowd, he also said that this gathering at Singur marks a new direction for Bengal.

"Now the time has come for the infiltrators to stop living in West Bengal. It is high time that the necessary documents are verified so that the infiltrators living in India, especially in Bengal, can be returned to their countries," the PM said.

Advertisement

New projects for Bengal

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated, laid the foundation stone of, and flagged off development projects worth more than Rs 830 crore, including the Extended Port Gate System and the Jayrambati-Barogopinathpur-Maynapur rail line at Singur, Hooghly, in West Bengal.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Extended Port Gate System at Balagarh, including an Inland Water Transport (IWT) terminal and a Road Over Bridge. According to the PMO, spanning an area of approximately 900 acres, Balagarh is being developed as a modern cargo handling terminal with an envisaged capacity of about 2.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The Balagarh project aims to improve cargo evacuation efficiency by diverting heavy cargo movement away from congested urban corridors.

Advertisement

He also inaugurated the Jayrambati-Barogopinathpur-Maynapur new rail line, and a new train service between Maynapur and Jayrambati, with a halt at Barogopinathpur, which will provide direct rail connectivity to the residents of Bankura district, making travel more affordable and convenient for daily commuters, students and pilgrims.