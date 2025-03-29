Bengal Man Caught Smoking Beedi in Lavatory of Kolkata-Bound IndiGo Flight, Arrested

New Delhi: A passenger on Surat-Kolkata IndiGo flight was arrested after he was caught smoking beedi in the plane lavatory on Thursday. A police case has been registered but an official statement from the airline is awaited.

IndiGo Flight Passenger Caught Smoking Beedi in Lavatory, Arrested

Ashok Bishwas, a resident of Gujarat's Navsari who hails from West Bengal, was arrested from his Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight, shortly before takeoff. The Surat-Kolkata flight, was delayed due to a technical issue and had not taken off when the airhostess smelt smoke from the lavatory.

She informed the airport's senior executive immediately and a thorough inspection was conducted, during which, despite strict screenings, a matchbox and beedis were recovered from the passenger's bag. Bishwas, seated on 15A, was removed from the flight with immediate effect.

Police Case Registered, Accused Passenger Arrested

After Ashok Bishwas was removed from the plane, the incident was reported to the Dumus Police by IndiGo and he was immediately taken under arrest. A case has been registered by the police, under Section 125 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), for “endangering life or personal safety of others”.

IndiGo Airline is yet to issue an official statement on this incident but the airline's senior executive has filed a formal complaint with the concerned authorities.

