Advertisement

Hooghly: In a shocking incident, the West Bengal police on Tuesday arrested Shanta Sharma, a resident of Hooghly's Konnagar, for murdering her 8-year-old son over a suspected extramarital affair with another woman, identified as Iffat Parveen, local reports stated quoting police. From an iron rod to a blood-stained brick, the police recovered several objects that were used to kill the boy. After four days of probe, the police arrested Shanta and her suspected lover Iffat.

In a press conference, Srirampur DCP Arnab Biswas revealed that both women shared a close relationship even before their marriage. Shanta was married in 2012 while Iffat got married in 2018. However, Iffat left her husband months after getting married. Even after many years, both Shanta and Iffat kept in touch. Even though Shanta's family knew that they were good friends, they had never suspected them of sharing any affair. According to reports, Iffat visited Shanta a day after the child was murdered.

Advertisement

How Did Police Crack The Case?

The findings from the murder case even left the police in shock. According to DCP Biswas, all the materials recovered from the scene pointed at the mother. DCP Biswas said that they came to this conclusion after examining CCTV footages, forensics and finger print reports. According to local reports, the police suspected same-sex affair as the motive behind the murder. Even though they said they can only confirm after further questioning.

