Bengal Police Resorting To High-Handedness To Disrupt Ram Navami Processions, Claims Amit Malviya

Kolkata: BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya has alleged that the West Bengal police are resorting to arbitrary high-handedness to disrupt Hindu processions in Kolkata during Ram Navami by indiscriminately imposing Section 144, demanding a festival organiser furnish a bond of Rs 1 lakh, and detaining Hindu activists.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Amit Malviya wrote, “Ahead of Ram Navami, the West Bengal Police is resorting to arbitrary high-handedness to disrupt Hindu processions. Section 144 has been imposed indiscriminately, and Hindu activists are being hounded and detained to ensure that tomorrow’s religious festivities are muted.”

Providing further details, Malviya claimed that an attached order by the Police was based on a false report by the Dalkhola Police in Uttar Dinajpur, targeting a prominent organiser of the Ram Navami festival by labelling him a troublemaker. The Islampur Sub-Divisional Magistrate has summoned the organiser to court to explain why he should not be required to furnish a bond of Rs 1 lakh, he added.

Malviya also stated that similar orders have been issued against approximately 40 individuals, based on police claims that they might disrupt law and order during the festival. He emphasised that this is not an isolated incident.

The BJP leader further alleged that this arbitrary action follows Mamata Banerjee ’s police allowing large groups of Muslims to gather at Park Circus in Kolkata to protest the Waqf amendments and deliver provocative speeches without fear of legal consequences. The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025 was passed in both both the Houses – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – and is awaiting President's nod before official becoming a law.

Concluding his argument, Amit Malviya asserted that no power in the world can stop the Hindus of Bengal from celebrating Ram Navami, promising that this year’s processions will be larger and more spirited.

Jadavpur University denies permission to organise pooja on Ram Navami, claims ABVP President

Meanwhile in another development, a Jadavpur University student claimed that they requested for a permission to organise a pooja on Ram Navami but the institution denied them permission.

ABVP President of Jadavpur University, Nikhil Das said, “We are conducting a 'pooja' tomorrow. The university has not permitted us, but we have given an intimation for the same and sent a mail to the Chancellor for safety and security... All programs happen peacefully in the university including. But there is an issue with Ram Navami only. We are conducting the 'pooja' on the campus without using any of the university's resources, only through our democratic rights... This will be peacefully carried out...”

Calcutta High Court allows Ram Navami rally, but sets conditions

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court allowed Anjani Putra Sena, Vishva Hindu Parishad and Durga Vahini to carry out Ram Navami procession on April 6 but gave a dedicated slot to conduct the rally.